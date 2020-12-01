Seventeen New COVID Related Deaths Confirmed in Panhandle

Seventeen additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle are being reported. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 67. The deaths are being announced as follows:

Box Butte County:

One female in her 50’s

Two males in their 70s

Dawes County:

One female over 100

One male in his 90’s

Cheyenne County:

Three females: one in her 40’s, one in her 80’s, one in her 90’s

One male in his 60’s

Kimball County:

One male in his 60’s

Scotts Bluff County:

Two females: one in her 60’s, one in her 80’s

Five males: two in their 50’s, two in their 70’s, one in his 80’s

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents. This insidious virus reminds us how precious life is and how we all must remain vigilant with safety precautions for one another,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Please do not wait to reach out for help if you are struggling with feelings of depression, sadness, or anxiety. Several free and low-cost resources are available:

Mental Health Providers in the Area – https://tinyurl.com/y4m7a9g4

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority – https://tinyurl.com/y4wm4pzv

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project

Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258

Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

800-273-8255 for English or 888-628-9454 for Spanish

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations, social support from family or friends remains important. Finding healthy and safe outlets like going for a walk, calling or video chatting with a friend or family member, or enjoying a new book or TV series are all healthy and safe coping strategies.

This public health emergency requires the public to be caring citizens and to contribute to the solution for the sake of our communities and those we love.

Avoid the Three Cs:

Avoid Crowded Places – Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6-feet of distance from others

Avoid Close Contact – Wear a mask over your nose and mouth or maintain 6-feet distance when you are spending more than 15 total minutes with people you don’t live with

Avoid Confined Spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation