Shaddick Selected to Take Over Top Administrative Post at Scottsbluff High

A 14-year veteran of Scottsbluff Public Schools has been named to take over as Principal of Scottsbluff High School.

Justin Shaddick, the Assistant Principal at the high school over the past decade, has been named to take over the post being vacated by Mike Halley at the end of June 2020.

Mr. Shaddick has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Black Hills State University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Education and a Master of Arts in Education, Education Administration from Chadron State College and will replace Mike Halley who will serve as the Superintendent of Valentine Public Schools this upcoming school year.

“Justin is the perfect person to take the reins at Scottsbluff High School,” said Rick Myles, SBPS Superintendent in a statement provided by the District. “I especially value the amazing relationships he’s established. He’s a Scottsbluff native, a SHS graduate and a passionate leader. He has a vision for the future. All a person has to do is walk the halls of our high school to see the exciting technology, innovative programming and engaging coursework that have resulted from the work he has done with his teammates at SHS alongside the community we serve. The local, statewide and even national acclaim he has received are all very well earned.”

In his role as Assistant Principal at SHS, Mr. Shaddick has been responsible for the creation of Career Academies and Career and Technical programming including the receipt of the Nebraska Career Education Innovations Grant for $826,000, the Developing Youth Talent Grant for $126,000, and Nationally Registered Youth Apprenticeship Programs for Manufacturing, Diesel Mechanics and Auto Technology.

Currently Shaddick serves on the boards of several organizations including the Nebraska Partnership for Innovation (President), the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Career Academy Council, and the AQuESTT State Initiatives Planning Team.

Shaddick was recognized as the 2017 Nebraska Career Education Administrator of the Year and SHS was the recipient of the 2016 Nebraska Career and Technical Education School of the Year.

Nearly two dozen SHS staff members and 20 community members provided feedback and participated in the selection process. The SBPS Board of Education is slated to approve the appointment of Shaddick at the March Regular Meeting.