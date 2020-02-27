Shed Destroyed; Goat Dies Following Rural Gering Fire

A fire south of Gering on County Road T kept firefighters busy Thursday morning.

Gering Volunteer Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says the call came in around 8 a.m. for a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the shed was already gone, and ten firefighters worked to contain the blaze from spreading.

Flowers tells KNEB News the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature, and caused the shed to be a total loss at $2,500. The fire also killed one goat on the property, but other livestock on the property were unharmed.

Crews were on scene until about 9:15 a.m. working to fully extinguish the fire.