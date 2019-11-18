Shoplifting and Felony Drug Arrest Leads To Two Chadron Arrests

Two Chadron residents are facing felony drug charges following a shoplifting arrest on Friday.

Chadron Police say officers were dispatched to Walmart where they arrested 23 year old Andrew Russell for shoplifting. During his arrest, officers located three baggies of suspected methamphetamine and brass knuckles.

As a result of statements made by Russell, officers obtained a search warrant for Russell’s residence, where they located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and other drug related items.

29 Ashley Hull was present at the time of the search, and was arrested for items located during the search and for an outstanding Box Butte County warrant.

Both were transported to the Dawes County jail, where Russell was charged with shoplifting, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Hull was booked for the warrant and also with fresh charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.