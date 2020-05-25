SHS Graduation Ceremonies Set for June 21

The Scottsbluff Board of Education has set the date for Commencement for the Class of 2020 for Sunday, June 21st at 4:00 PM at Bearcat Stadium.

SHS Administration is currently working on plans to modify the ceremony to meet State and Local Health Directives while adhering to tradition and honoring the graduating students. Details will be shared with students and parents of the Class of 2020 on cap and gown pickup, rehearsal and more via Remind when they are finalized.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on KNEB.tv. More information will be posted at www.sbps.net when available.

All recognitions and speeches from Senior Recognition Week that were shared on the Scottsbluff Schools Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Channels are archived on the SBPS website at www.sbps.net/Seniors.