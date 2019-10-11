SHS seniors tackle college applications during Apply2College Day

As seniors across the region begin to look at options for post-secondary education, Scottsbluff High School hosted an event to help streamline the process.

More than 100 senior Bearcats attended the Apply2College event on Wednesday in the High School Board Room.

The event allows students to come in and fill out college applications with the assistance from representatives from colleges across the state.

Scottsbluff Guidance Councilor Jerilyn Donovan says even though it’s only October, it’s never too early to start applying to college.

“The college applications opened the end of August for students, and I’ve already quite a few already complete them,” explains Donovan. “But what I tell students is, by doing it at this point they are getting this off their plate to do other things like scholarships.”

Donovan says it’s important for these seniors to start narrowing down their college choices.

“Is it the right fit for them, what size is it, how far away is it from home, does it have their program… So they’ve been looking at colleges and really narrowed it down to the ones they really want to apply to.”

Donovan says traditionally, about two-thirds of Scottsbluff High School graduates go on to attend two-and-four year colleges.