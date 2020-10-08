SHS Student Josie Amoo Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Scottsbluff High School is proud to announce that Senior Josie Amoo was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Amoo received the award in February but attended a virtual ceremony on September 26th. The Congressional Award is the highest honor the United States Congress’ bestows on young Americans. Each level involves setting goals in four program areas; Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration.

Amoo became interested in the award after learning about it from another gold medalist, Ethan Nelson of Dalton. The gold medal is not based on past accomplishments but instead is a program of achievement where a young person chooses an advisor, sets goals and logs activities in the four program areas, and plans and completes a 5 day 4-night learning expedition. With guidance from her advisor Howard Olsen, Amoo completed 200 hours of Personal Development activities, 200 hours of Physical Fitness, 400 hours of community service, and planned and completed her expedition to study the indigenous culture in northern Washington. Her mother Judy accompanied her on the trip to Port Townsend but Josie was responsible for all aspects of the planning including transportation, food, and logistics.

Amoo is one of 3 Nebraska youths receiving the award this year. There were 478 Gold Medals awarded throughout the nation. Due to COVID-19 awardees were not able to attend the traditional ceremony and events in Washington DC and instead participated in a day-long virtual event with activities focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, and social change.