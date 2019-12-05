SHS Vocal Director Brad Ronne Gets Top Award from NFHS

Scottsbluff High School Vocal Director Brad Ronne has been named Nebraska’s National Federation of State High School Association’s Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.

Ronne was nominated for the award by the Nebraska Activities Association in collaboration with the Nebraska Music Educators Association.

Nominations are based upon outstanding service and unselfish devotion to interscholastic music by high school or college music educators. The NFHS Outstanding Music Educator Award was first given in 1989.

Ronne holds a Bachelors Degree in Music Education from Hastings College and a Masters Degree in Technology from Lesley University. He is recognized as a passionate music educator, extremely innovative and a model leader. Ronne began his teaching career in 1994 in Mitchell, Nebraska teaching K-12 general music. He has served as the vocal music director at Scottsbluff High School since 2006.

Ronne was the dreamer and visionary behind the Scottsbluff school district adopting the music technology program that has grown into a state-of-the-art computer lab, full recording studio and three-course levels.

Students are given the opportunity to perform in traditional roles during the high school

musical but also get real-world experiences as sound/audio technicians, production-directors and light show engineers.

Ronne was honored with the award in Lincoln at the Nebraska Music Educators Association annual awards banquet held on November 22nd.