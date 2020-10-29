Sides Announces Nov. 3 Polling Place Changes, Call for Poll Workers

Restrictions in place at certain facilities that normally serve as polling stations in Scotts Bluff County have prompted changes and consolidations for a handful of voting sites next week.

According to Election Commissioner Kelly Sides, two sites each in Scottsbluff and Morrill will change for next Tuesday, primarily due to requirements that masks be used in the normal locations, which is something election officials cannot require or enforce.

The new polling assignments are:

Guadalupe Center (Scottsbluff 4) voters need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center located at 1200 E Overland.

Those originally assigned to the First State Bank (Scottsbluff 6) need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E 27th Street.

Morrill Manor (Morrill) voters would need to report to the Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.

Morrill Grade School (Ford A & B) the polling location has moved back to its original location at 505 Center Avenue.

In addition, Sides tells KNEB News while the county is generally in decent shape regarding polling site staffing, she could use some additional staff given the impact of the pandemic and related quarantines.

Anyone willing to help out by staffing a polling station, which is a paid position, can do so by sending Sides an email at elections@scottsbluffcounty.org.