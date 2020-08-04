class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477080 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Sidney Man Serving 20 to 80 Year Prison Sentence for Child Sexual Assaults Dies in Prison

BY Media Release | August 4, 2020
A Sidney man serving a 20 to 80 year prison sentence on two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault out of Cheyenne County has died in prison.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced today that 71-year-old Ronnie Main died Tuesday afternoon at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Main’s sentence started on December 29, 1983 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl he was babysitting.   

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

