Sidney Man Serving 20 to 80 Year Prison Sentence for Child Sexual Assaults Dies in Prison

A Sidney man serving a 20 to 80 year prison sentence on two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault out of Cheyenne County has died in prison.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced today that 71-year-old Ronnie Main died Tuesday afternoon at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Main’s sentence started on December 29, 1983 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl he was babysitting.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.