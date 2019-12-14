Sidney Regional Medical Center Pharmacy to Offer Medication Disposal

Are there leftover, unused, or expired medications in your medicine cabinet?

Did you know that over-the-counter and prescription medications can contaminate waterways – rivers, lakes, and groundwater – when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash? Most water treatment facilities do not have the technology to remove these compounds. Unused medication left in your medicine cabinet can be just as harmful. These medications can fall into the wrong hands – either resulting in drug abuse or accidental poisoning. Prescription drug abuse is the fastest growing drug problem in the United States. A grandparent’s medication is involved in 38% of child poisoning cases.

Medication disposal is an easy and safe method of keeping medications out of the environment and from falling into the wrong hands. The Nebraska MEDS initiative offers a convenient way to do the right thing – with over 300 pharmacies across the state accepting leftover medications for proper disposal, and over 90 in the Omaha metro.

Safely dispose of your unused, expired, or leftover medications the right way at the Sidney Regional Medical Center Pharmacy at 1000 Pole Creek Crossing in Sidney. The Sidney Regional Medical Center Pharmacy will collect your medications for free – no questions asked. Other participating locations in Sidney include Safeway Pharmacy (1930 Illinois Street) and Western Drug Company (806 Illinois Street).

“Every day is take-back day in Nebraska,” said Sarah Hunter of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association. “Over 300 pharmacies across the state accept medications for proper disposal, giving consumers an easy and safe method of keeping medications out of the environment.”

Since the MEDS Initiative went statewide in 2016, over 109,000 pounds of medications have been returned to pharmacies across the state.

Be part of the solution and take back your leftovers today. Find other participating pharmacies at www.leftovermeds.com or call the Nebraska Regional Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.