Simone: Absolute Joy Being Named Next WNCC President, Ready to Jump In

Western Nebraska Community College President-elect Dr. Carmen Simone says she’s ready to become fully immersed in the work of WNCC and the communities served by the college.

Last week, the WCCA Board of Governors announced Simone was their choice to take over the President’s post following the departure of Dr. Todd Holcomb, and Simone says the school and the area are a perfect fit for her that makes her feel at home.

Dr. Carmen Simone, who is a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, tells Rural Radio News she’s aware college staff has been attending conferences on the upcoming re-accreditation and administrators have hired consultants to help with the process. “I know all that hard work is happening already, and that’s very reassuring for me,” says Simone. “And from the other side as a peer reviewer, the most important thing is that an institution really knows itself, knows what it’s strengths are and what it’s weaknesses are, and develops a plan to address those weaknesses going forward.”

Dr. Simone says she was deeply humbled by the selection, and had a feeling of sheer, absolute joy upon learning she was the top pick.

She tells us WNCC is a perfect fit for her that feels like home, and she’s looking forward to getting to know the students, staff and communities served by the college’s three campuses.