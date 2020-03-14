Simone named to PTK Presidential Advisory Board

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

Simone joins 43 other college presidents from across the nation on the board, providing input into the organization’s strategic plan, priorities, and direction. Advisory Board members advocate for Phi Theta Kappa, its members, and its mission; serve as liaisons between PTK headquarters and the college leaders in their states’ and advise the Society’s President and CEO and other senior leaders. Simone will also serve as a liaison to other college leaders throughout Nebraska.

“It is humbling for me to join 43 other college president in service to PTK as an advocate and advisor,” Simone said. “I owe a special thank you to our two local chapters for their support and encouragement.”