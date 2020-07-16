Single Stream Recycling to Resume in Twin Cities Next Week

After a one month disruption in service, the City of Scottsbluff Sanitation Department has announced that they will resume recycling pick up starting Monday, July 20th.

In June, single-stream curbside recycling was suspended due to repairs being made to the conveyor located at the Gering Landfill which is used to process the recycling.

Previously, recycling was only picked up on Wednesday, but earlier this year the Sanitation Department altered their schedule for blue can pickup:

If you are a MONDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on FRIDAY

If you are a TUESDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on THURSDAY

If you are a THURSDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on TUESDAY

If you are a FRIDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on MONDAY.

Residents can call 308-630-0985 for any questions regarding trash, yard waste, or recycling pickups.

In Gering, their recycling program will resume on July 22nd.