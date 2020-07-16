class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473512 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Single Stream Recycling to Resume in Twin Cities Next Week

BY Ryan Murphy | July 16, 2020
After a one month disruption in service, the City of Scottsbluff Sanitation Department has announced that they will resume  recycling pick up starting Monday, July 20th.

In June,  single-stream curbside recycling was suspended  due to repairs being made to the conveyor located at the Gering Landfill which is used to process the recycling. 

Previously, recycling was only picked up on Wednesday, but earlier this year the Sanitation Department altered their schedule for blue can pickup:

  • If you are a MONDAY trash pickup- your recycling  will pick up on FRIDAY
  • If you are a TUESDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on THURSDAY
  • If you are a THURSDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on TUESDAY
  • If you are a FRIDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on MONDAY.

Residents can call 308-630-0985 for any questions regarding trash, yard waste, or recycling pickups. 

In Gering, their recycling program will resume on July 22nd.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
