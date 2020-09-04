Sizzlin’ Sirloin to Close Doors After Sept. 19th

One local business owner has announced they will be closing this month as a result of slow business caused by the pandemic.

Tammy Relka, co-owner and operator of the Sizzlin’ Sirloin restaurant in Terrytown, who had just opened last year told KNEB News it was a tough decision for them to make.

Relka said over the past couple of months, she and her husband Dave talked long and hard about what they were going to do. She says when COVID-19 first hit they were on an upward climb and really felt like they were going to survive.

But she says they are just not pulling out as quickly as they need in order to survive, so with heavy heart, announced that September 19th will be their final day of operation.

Relka says they will continue their regular hours through next week, and the following week they will have discounts on almost everything.

She also said they would likely be having a farewell party on the 18th and 19th.