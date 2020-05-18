Sjeklocha Begins Summer Internship with Rural Radio Network

The Rural Radio Network welcomes Hayes Center, Nebraska, native Rebel Sjeklocha as the 2020 summer intern.

Sjeklocha, a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, is majoring in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication and minoring in Engler Entrepreneurship, Business Law and International Agriculture.

Throughout the summer, she’ll be conducting interviews, writing stories, creating digital content and co-hosting Friday Five for the Rural Radio Network. She will be based out of the Nebraska Soybean Board Studios at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

Sjeklocha grew up on a cow-calf operation near Hayes Center. Her mom, Susan, is a veterinarian and her dad, Rusty, owns a commercial hay grinding business.

“I’m looking forward to networking with industry professionals and taking a hands-on approach to communicate with Nebraska’s agriculture producers,” Sjeklocha said of the internship.

Outside of work, Rebel enjoys being horseback, drinking black coffee, and helping out on her family’s operation.

The internship is made possible in partnership with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, which offers internship grants to member stations and networks.

Fast and Random Questions:

Question – Rural Radio Network: “Rebel, What is your favorite color?”

Answer – Rebel: “Red.”

Q “What is your favorite college class?”

A: “Engler 275 – Fifty Dollar Business with Brennan Costello”

Q: Who is your favorite singer?

A: “Randy Travis or Patsy Cline”

Q Favorite food?

A: Steak, medium rare, please”

Q: Tell us a joke.

A: What do you call a lazy kangaroo? A pouch potato!

View recent stories by Rebel Sjeklocha:

High School Student Receives Education in the Middle of the Sandhills

Rural Nebraska Student Receives $50,000 Scholarship from Burger King

Sandhills Heritage Museum Highlights Nebraska’s Rich History

Keep up-to-date with Rural Radio Network news by subscribing to the newsletter!