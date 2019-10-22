SkyWest awarded three-year EAS contract for Scottsbluff service to Denver

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a new essential air service contract to SkyWest for flights between Scottsbluff and Denver.

Under the terms of the three-year contract that begins in February 2020, SkyWest would receive an annual subsidy of $2,989,039 for 12-weekly round-trip flights, just under $200,000 less per year than the current contract.

In the DOT order, officials noted in addition to letters from the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering, Scotts Bluff County and the West Nebraska Regional Airport in support of SkyWest, the Department received more than 30 letters from concerned citizens asking SkyWest be re-selected for a new term.

U.S. DOT also approved a three-year EAS contract for SkyWest to continue their 12 weekly flights between Denver and North Platte at an annual subsidy of $3,429,349.

Nebraska U.S. Deb Fischer said in a release “I am happy to see that SkyWest has been awarded a three-year contract to operate out of Scottsbluff and North Platte. This is a good thing for those communities and our state’s economy.”