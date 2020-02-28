Smith Confident in Federal, State Efforts to Halt Spread of Novel Coronavirus

Nebraska’s Third District Congressman is expressing confidence in the efforts of federal and state officials and health providers to combat the emerging COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a conference call with reporters Thursday, Adrian Smith singled out the work UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, who were mentioned prominently during a hearing involving Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week. “We all want to ensure the effectiveness of our quarantine efforts at preventing the spread of the virus here in the U.S.,” says Smith, I’m confident organizations such as our own UNMC are up to the task, (they) did a great job during the Ebola outbreak, and Secretary Azar is taking the virus very seriously.”

Smith says he has heard from some state residents on the issue, but the level of concern among those contacting his offices seems to be less than it was during the Ebola outbreak.

He also says he doesn’t think there’s been as much concern over the possibility of transmission of the disease from products coming out of high-risk countries, “but it is something we can look into. I do believe there will be more care taken across the board, because everyone knows it’s important to turn this virus the other direction.”