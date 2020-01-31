Smith Earns Nebraska Farm Bureau “Friend of Agriculture” Designation

LINCOLN, NEB. – U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee. Smith, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, received the designation based on his work on several policy issues of high priority to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau First Vice President Mark McHargue, who chairs the NEFB-PAC.

“Serving in a leadership position on the House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Smith has given Nebraska’s farm and ranch families an influential voice in tax, trade, and health care issues, all important to our members,” said McHargue.

In that capacity, Smith played an instrumental role in helping deliver the first major revisions to the federal tax code in more than 30 years. As a part of that effort, he helped ensure Nebraska farmers and ranchers would be able to continue to fully deduct their property taxes on their federal tax return.

McHargue says Smith also received the designation based on his ongoing efforts to increase access for U.S. agriculture products into global markets including directly representing agriculture during the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement; newly approved as the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“With one out of every three U.S. farm acres planted for export and roughly 31 percent of U.S. gross farm income coming directly from exports to foreign countries, international trade is critical to farmers and ranchers. Congressman Smith understands that and has championed efforts to grow markets for our agriculture products,” said McHargue.

Smith has also championed efforts to reduce unwarranted regulations on Nebraska farmers and ranchers that needlessly increase the costs of doing business, in addition to supporting the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS).

“Today we have a new Clean Water Rule that works for the environment and for farmers and ranchers. That wouldn’t have happened without his efforts to stop the 2015 ‘Waters of the U.S.’ Rule,” said McHargue. “He’s also been a staunch supporter of renewable fuels and pushed the EPA to do the right thing in meeting biofuel blend levels as directed by Congress.”

“We appreciate what Congressman Smith has done to serve Nebraska’s farm and ranch families and are proud to count him among those receiving our ‘Friend of Agriculture’ designation,” said McHargue.