Smith Expecting Vigorous Discussion in Final Presidential Debate

Nebraska’s Third District Congressman says he hopes the final debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden will be a vigorous discussion of issues facing the country, but says he doesn’t know that a mute button is needed to control the conversation.

Representative Adrian Smith says no one should have been surprised with the tone and tenor of the first presidential debate, but other changes could be considered in the future, specifically when it comes to who will moderate and decide topics for discussion.

“Who gets to moderate has been a point of controversy now too, of who is truly unbiased and objective. The debate that didn’t take place, it nearly took place with someone with an extreme bias,” said Smith. “I hope we can have a good, vigorous discussion, and sometimes there is one candidate talking over the other.”

Smith says it’s a two-way street when it comes to interruptions and countering assertions by either candidate, and it should be left up to viewers as to what they listen to and want to hear.