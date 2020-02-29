Smith, Fischer, Sasse Announce Third District Service Academy Open Houses

Congressman Adrian Smith, Senator Deb Fischer, and Senator Ben Sasse will host Military Service Academy Open Houses on Saturday, March 21st, in Kearney, and Tuesday, April 21st, in Gering.

These events are an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and Army ROTC will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Staff from the offices of Congressman Smith, Senator Fischer, and Senator Sasse will attend the event to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.

Saturday, March 21st

Kearney Public Library – Niobrara Room

2020 1st Avenue, Kearney

11:00 am – 1:00 pm CDT

Tuesday, April 21st

Gering Public Library – Community Room

1055 P Street, Gering

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm MDT

For questions about the Open Houses or the Academy Nomination process, please visit AdrianSmith.House.gov/ Services/Service-Academy- Nominations or contact Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.