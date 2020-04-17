Smith Supportive of President’s Goal of Incremental Re-Start to the Economy

Nebraska’s Third District Congressman says he’s supportive of the President’s efforts to get the economy moving again as soon as possible, but doing so based on the best information available.

During a conference call with Nebraska reporters earlier this week, Adrian Smith said it’s very important decisions on how to best loosen the current restrictions across the country need to be made in light of data that seems to be changing on a daily basis.

“I think re-opening, if that’s the right term, should be done as appropriate based on the numbers, based on the data,” says Smith. “We have the luxury of having a lot of data at our fingertips.”

Smith says even as the President has been pushing for getting the economy going again, he believes Mr. Trump is mindful the nation is a large country in which the impacts vary widely from state to state, and city to city.