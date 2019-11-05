Smith Thanks Border Patrol During Visit, Sees Challenges First-Hand

Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith released a statement regarding his visit to the United States-Mexico border:

“We face significant challenges on our southern border. Illegal crossings, drug smuggling and the increase in unaccompanied minors have highlighted the need for enhanced border security. The President is correct for his focus on strengthening our border. I salute and respect our Border Patrol who are on the front lines of our national security.”

Congressman Smith joined other Members of Congress in visiting McAllen, Texas, on the United States-Mexico border. There he witnessed first-hand the work of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. Smith also toured the ports of entry and the border wall construction, which included the latest technology used for border security.