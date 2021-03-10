Snow Emergency Declared in Kimball Starting Saturday Evening

Due to expected high snowfall amounts on Saturday March 13 thru

Sunday March 14, 2021 the City of Kimball is declaring a Snow

Emergency.

According to a release from City Streets Superintendent Jim Shoup, the city is asking citizens to not leave parked vehicles overnight on Saturday evening, March 13 and Sunday evening, March 14 so the

street department can clean those streets on Emergency Snow

Routes.

The designated Emergency Snow Routes are: 1) Chestnut Street from1st Street to 4th Street; and 2) 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street.

Shoup says signs are posted on the routes, and the city and street department staff thank residents in advance for their cooperation.