class="post-template-default single single-post postid-517592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Snow Emergency Declared in Kimball Starting Saturday Evening

BY News Release / Scott Miller | March 10, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Snow Emergency Declared in Kimball Starting Saturday Evening
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Due to expected high snowfall amounts on Saturday March 13 thru
Sunday March 14, 2021 the City of Kimball is declaring a Snow
Emergency.

According to a release from City Streets Superintendent Jim Shoup, the city is asking citizens to not leave parked vehicles overnight on Saturday evening, March 13 and Sunday evening, March 14 so the
street department can clean those streets on Emergency Snow
Routes.

The designated Emergency Snow Routes are: 1) Chestnut Street from1st Street to 4th Street; and 2) 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street.

Shoup says signs are posted on the routes, and the city and street department staff thank residents in advance for their cooperation.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: