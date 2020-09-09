Snow Stalls Colorado Wildfire, But Growth Expected Again

Snow and cold weather have stalled the growth of a northern Colorado wildfire that exploded in hot, windy weather over the Labor Day weekend.

The fire near Red Feather Lakes has burned 160.3 square miles, making it one of the largest in Colorado’s history.

Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing at the Cameron Peak Fire Wednesday night but warmer, sunnier weather is forecast to return by the weekend.

Fire managers have warned the fire is expected to flare up again once the land dries out. It is 4 percent contained.