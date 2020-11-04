Snyder Re-Elected, Joined by Merrigan, Reisig on Scottsbluff School Board

Two challengers and one incumbent gathered the top spots in a six-way race for three seats on the Scottsbluff Schools Board of Education Tuesday.

Newcomers Beth Merrigan and Scott Reisig picked up 3,431 and 3,346 votes from district residents, 19.7 and 19.2 percent of the overall tally, respectively.

Incumbent Paul Snyder received the third-most number of votes, 3,151, or about 18.1 percent of the ballots cast in the contest.

Incumbent and current Board President Bob Kinsey finished wity 2,443 votes, or 14.1 percent.