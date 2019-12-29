Soroptimist of Scotts Bluff County to host Trivia, Tapas, and Treasures

Soroptimist to host an exciting new event at the Gering Civic Center. The event is called Trivia, Tapas, and Treasures. Look forward to a fast paced, three round, Trivia contest. The evening will also include Tapas (heavy appetizers), a large silent auction, and cash bar.

Do you excel in knowledge and information? Come join us for Trivia night at the Gering Civic Center. Prize money of $1,000.00 will be awarded to the top three teams. Enjoy heavy appetizers and silent auction, there will be something for everyone. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Trivia begins at 6:00 p.m.

Participation in the Trivia portion not required, the event will be open to all who want to witness the excitement. While the Trivia game is taking place, you will be able to bid on silent auction items and enjoy the fabulous food provided by the Meat Shoppe. The highlight of the evening will be our live auction which include a week stay in a two-bedroom house on the beach in beautiful Zihuantanejo, Mexico.

Proceeds from the event stay local through our scholarship programs, dream it be it programs, and community grants that directly benefit women and girls. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Gather your teams and purchase your tickets through the Midwest Theater by going to their website midwesttheater.com or by going to their box office. You can reserve your table of four people up to eight participating in the trivia. Teams of eight will receive a discounted price. Tickets for participating in trivia are $35.00 per person. Teams of eight registering will receive a discounted price of $250.00 per table (you must call the box office for the discount). If you would like to participate and cannot put a team together, please email Colleen Johnson at colleenjohnson302@gmail.com to be placed on a team. Tickets for General Admission can be purchased through the Midwest Theater as well. The tickets are $25.00 per person and includes tapas and the silent auction.

If you would like to become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item for the event, please contact Rosalie Kramer at kramersvr@charter.net.

Tickets go on sale for this event on December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Midwest Theater in person and online.