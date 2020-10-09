Soroptimists accepting applications for $1,000 award

The Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is accepting applications for the “The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women” program.

The signature project provides cash grants to women working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

“We’re interested in empowering women, particularly through education. For college and training programs to better their lives and their families,” said Joan Cromer, chair of the Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.

Money awarded through the grants may be used to meet the woman’s needs to accomplish their educational and skill training goal.

“They (awards) don’t have to necessarily, be used for tuition,” said Cromer. “They can be used in ways to assist women in obtaining their goals.”

Money awarded can be used in purchasing books and equipment, transportation to and from classes, housing, child care, and more, so a woman can obtain her education.

SI of Scotts Bluff County will award up to two $1,000 awards. Regional awards are from $2,500 to $5,000; and three federation awards of $10,000 each. Also, clubs across the country follow up grantees with personal support in numerous ways.

SI of Scotts Bluff County has been helping women around the world since 1972.

The club application deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The application form is on-line at bit.ly/LYDA-apply or contact Cromer at jcromer@vistabeam.com or by phone at 308-436-4326.