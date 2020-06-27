Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County Awards Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County awarded nine scholarships totaling $5500.00 to area seniors on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at an awards luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

The four Dream It Be It program recipients were: Gabriela Aguilar $1,000.00 (Scottsbluff High School); Hope Schanaman $750.00 (Scottsbluff High School); Xochitl Marez $500.00 (Scottsbluff High School); and Iliza Nicholson $500.00 (Choices). The Dream It Be It program is a Soroptimist signature program designed to provide support for girls, giving them the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals.

In addition, five scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to family, community and school. The recipients of these $500.00 scholarships are: Sadie Cooley (Morrill High School); Regan Hodsder (Mitchell High School); Ansley Hessler (Mitchell High School); Brisa Rios (Scottsbluff High School); and Victoria Brady (Gering High School).

Nikki-Catrina Anderson, a previous recipient of a Soroptimists Scholarship, was the speaker for the program. Nikki-Catrina is a graduate of Brigham Young University and is currently teaching kindergarten in Texas. She served a Miss Scotts Bluff County, Miss Koolaid Days, Hastings, NE, and Miss Old West Balloon Fest. She shared her inspiring story about reaching out of her comfort zone to achieve success and adventure.

Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County is proud to be a champion for young women as they begin their education advancement. For more information about Soroptimists International of Scotts Bluff County, please find us on Facebook or contact President Sandy Gutwein at 631-3624.