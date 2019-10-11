Southeast Scottsbluff house fire displaces resident, home deemed total loss

A Scottsbluff man was forced into temporary shelter when fire broke out in the attic of his home overnight.

Scottsbluff firefighters were called to the 700 block of East 8th Street at 2:11 a.m. by the adult male living there to find flames inside the attic.

City Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says it took time for firefighters to knock down the blaze. “The house had been added on to more than once, and we had a lot of concealed spaces that delayed full extinguishment,” says Murphy.

After the fire was put out with the assistance of Gering Volunteer Fire, Murphy says his investigation found the fire was accidental, but preventable. “What I found was damaged electrical wire in the attic that was added recently,” says Murphy. “So, wiring was damaged (on installation), and then with running space heaters, we had the house fire.”

Murphy says working smoke alarms were in place, and the man was not injured. The structure was deemed a total loss at $15,000 damage, with $2,000 in lost contents.

Carissa Smith with Firefighter Ministry says the resident was put up for a week in a motel, and food and clothing vouchers were provided as well as clothing on scene. Scottsbluff Police and the Red Cross also responded to the fire.