Speaker Scheer Discusses Procedures, Legislation for Resumption of 2020 Session

Nebraska Speaker Jim Scheer says he can’t guarantee passage of any measure still pending before lawmakers when they resume the current session July 20th.

During a webinar held by the Platte Institute on the remaining 17 days of the session, Scheer said at this point, he still doesn’t see a consensus that would gather the 33 votes needed to advance three high-profile measures, including property tax relief and business incentives.

“In order for things to move forward, it probably has to be somewhat of a combination that everyone will get something out of and be able to move forward. Will that happen? That’s the $64,000 question,” said Scheer. “Two of the bills are prioritized, and can move forward on their own if they (sponsors) wish.”

Scheer says what happens with those and other measures with a fiscal note will depend heavily on the revenue projections issued July 23rd by the Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

He says one of his goals for the remaining days of the session will be giving every priority measure a chance at passage, including about 15 still remaining in committee.