Spreading Christmas Cheer at Scottsbluff Veteran’s Home

The Christmas spirit was in full swing Monday afternoon at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

Each year, E & H Certified Public Accountants get the wish lists for veterans and put their needs and wants on display on the Sharing Tree at Monument Mall.

Over the past month, folks grabbed a tag and purchased the gifts and brought it back to E & H, who helps organize the collection and distribution of the gifts.

Yesterday afternoon was the big day, as staff members arrived and began unloading all of the gifts. Volunteers then began making the rounds around the veterans home to distribute thee Christmas gifts.

Co-organizer Robin Thompson says this is the 19th year they’ve been doing it, and the veterans truly appreciate it.

This year, approximately 90 residents of the Veterans Home were benefactors from the Sharing Tree.