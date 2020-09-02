Sprock Steps Down as Alliance City Manager

The City of Alliance is joining other Panhandle communities seeking a top administrator to lead city government operations.

The resignation of Jeff Sprock, which city officials tell KNEB News was effective immediately, will be the subject of a special meeting of the Alliance City Council Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The council is scheduled to accept Sprock’s resignation letter and discuss a separation agreement, as well as naming an interim city manager.

Sprock had served as Deputy City Manager for six months starting in November 2018, taking over the top spot with the departure of Rick Kuckkahn at the end of March 2019.

Prior to his time in Alliance city government, he served three years as Mitchell City Administrator.

Gering and Sidney named new administrators in recent months, and in Scottsbluff, Kuckkahn is serving as interim city manager while that community seeks a replacement for Nathan Johnson.