SPS BOE Announces Superintendent Search Finalists, Interview Schedule

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education has selected four finalists to interview for the position of Superintendent to succeed Rick Myles who is retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The finalists, in order of interview dates, are as follows:

Todd D. Hilyard, ED. S. – Monday, February 23rd

Todd Hilyard has served as the Superintendent of Schools in Holdrege Nebraska since 2011. Prior to his tenure in Holdrege, Hilyard spent ten years as the Principal at Cozad Middle School. Mr. Hilyard received a Master of Science in Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Middle School Education with endorsements in Science and Social Studies from the University of Nebraska Kearney.

Andrew D. Dick, ED. D. – Tuesday, February 24th

Dr. Andrew Dick currently serves as the Administrator for Educational Service Unit #13, a position he has had since 2019. Prior to ESU#13, Dr. Dick spent 13 years as an employee of Scottsbluff Public Schools, working as a Business/Math Teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal of Bluffs Middle School and Assistant Principal of Teaching and Learning at Scottsbluff High School. Dr. Dick received a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership, a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Wendy Kemling-Horner – Wednesday, February 25th

Wendy Kemling-Horner has served as the Executive Director of Student Services for Scottsbluff Public Schools since 2006. Prior to her employment with Scottsbluff Schools, Mrs. Kemling-Horner served two years as the joint Special Education Director for Bridgeport and Bayard Public Schools. Kemling-Horner will complete a Doctorate of Education in May 2021 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and holds a Master of Art in Special Education from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Colorado State University.

Dr. Boyd Brown – Thursday, February 26th

Dr. Boyd Brown has spent the past three years as Superintendent of Laramie County School District in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Prior to his current position, Brown was the Superintendent of Campbell County School District in Gillette, WY for five years. Brown holds a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Physical and Health Education from the University of Wyoming.

Each candidate will spend their interview day touring schools and meeting with district and community stakeholders. Board interviews will be conducted at 5:00 pm at the Scottsbluff High School Boardroom on the candidate’s respective date. These interviews are open to the public.

Following completion of the interviews, the Board will meet to review feedback from all stakeholders involved in the interview process, and select a candidate to offer the position of Superintendent. The new Superintendent will officially start on July 1; in the interim between hire and officially beginning, the successful candidate will be involved in a number of transition activities for the district.