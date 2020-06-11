State Fair board meets on Friday to discuss accounting

The Nebraska State Fair Board meets Friday morning in Grand Island. The meeting agenda includes reports from the COVID-19 Working Group and various committees. The Board is also scheduled to enter executive session to discuss legal counsel’s report on their forensic accounting investigation. The State Fair’s financing has been under scrutiny since last year’s State Fair.

The meeting begins at 10:00am Friday morning in the Nebraska State Fair Board room and will also be conducted through a ZOOM videoconferencing link.