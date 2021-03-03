State Officials Outline Phase 2A General Public COVID Vaccination Plans

State Health officials are hammering out the details of the next phase of COVID vaccinations as progress continues through phase 1B eligibility, which will be followed by those 50 and older in phase 1C.

DHHS Incident Commander Angie Ling today (Wednesday) said once an area enters phase 2A for those under 50, up to ten percent of vaccine doses will still be reserved for those with high risk medical conditions. “The decision of who will be vaccinated with those doses will be made by the medical community, the state will not be determining which medical conditions will be included,” said Ling. “The medical community will identify the appropriate patients, and work with the health departments to get them scheduled.”

Ling says depending on the location, those considered at high risk under phase 2A may be scheduled into special clinics, or scheduled through current vaccination providers.

She says over the past 10 days, three weeks of doses have been received, and this week the state should see 23,000 Pfizer, 19,000 Moderna and 15,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

More of the J&J vaccine is not expected until the end of the month.