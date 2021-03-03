State Tourism Commission Announces 2021 Nebraska Passport Sites

Nebraska Tourism is excited to announce the 70 stops included in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.

“The Nebraska Passport provides a huge economic impact for the state and for the 70 stops that are included in the program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “This is the Passports 12th year and each year it continues to grow as travelers discover what each corner of the state has to offer.”

The 2021 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories, including two categories to celebrate important state anniversaries, the Nebraska State Parks 100th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. This year’s program represents 51 communities spanning the entire state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.

Panhandle sites (by town):

Shelmadine Print Shop (Alliance)

Chimney Rock Museum (Bayard)

The Vault (Bayard)

Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub (Chadron)

Chadron State Park (Chadron)

Q’s Dairy Sweet (Crawford)

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area & Nature Center (Gering)

Chuckaboo Station (Potter)

Tossed & Found Antiques (Scottsbluff)

Laughing Lamb Fibers (Sidney)

“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year. We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous year’s programs,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2021 information on May 1. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport 2021’ in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

2021 Passport stop categories

Visual Treats

Parking Spots

Aroma Therapy

Now Hear This

Growth Opportunities

Grub & Cuisine

Shoptimum Values

Childish Things

Branching Out

Time Travel