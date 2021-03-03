State Tourism Commission Announces 2021 Nebraska Passport Sites

Nebraska Tourism is excited to announce the 70 stops included in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.
“The Nebraska Passport provides a huge economic impact for the state and for the 70 stops that are included in the program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “This is the Passports 12th year and each year it continues to grow as travelers discover what each corner of the state has to offer.”
The 2021 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories, including two categories to celebrate important state anniversaries, the Nebraska State Parks 100th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. This year’s program represents 51 communities spanning the entire state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.
Panhandle sites (by town):
Shelmadine Print Shop (Alliance)
Chimney Rock Museum (Bayard)
The Vault (Bayard)
Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub (Chadron)
Chadron State Park (Chadron)
Q’s Dairy Sweet (Crawford)
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area & Nature Center (Gering)
Chuckaboo Station (Potter)
Tossed & Found Antiques (Scottsbluff)
Laughing Lamb Fibers (Sidney)
“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year. We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous year’s programs,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program coordinator.
Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2021 information on May 1. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport 2021’ in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.
2021 Passport stop categories
Visual Treats
Parking Spots
Aroma Therapy
Now Hear This
Growth Opportunities
Grub & Cuisine
Shoptimum Values
Childish Things
Branching Out
Time Travel
Additional Selected sites (by town)
Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (Anselmo)
Grazers Bar & Grill (Arnold)
Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park (Ashland)
Cottonwood Gallery & Arts (Aurora)
Clean Slate Soap (Beatrice)
TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest (Bellevue)
Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating (Broken Bow)
Glur’s Tavern (Columbus)
Pekarek’s Produce (Dwight)
Sugar Shack Home Décor (Edgar)
Enders State Recreation Area (Enders)
Rock Creek Station State Historical Park (Fairbury)
Washington County Museum (Fort Calhoun)
Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer (Grand Island)
Tommy Gunz Bistro (Grand Island)
Nebraska National Forest, Bessey RD (Halsey)
Gifts & Things (Holdrege)
Hyannis Hotel Inc (Hyannis)
Michelle’s Scrumptious Bakery (Juniata)
Buffalo Records (Kearney)
Kearney Area Children’s Museum (Kearney)
Lincoln Children’s Museum (Lincoln)
Saro Cider (Lincoln)
Screamers Family Restaurant, Home of the Singing Servers (Lincoln)
Smoking Gun Jerky (Lincoln)
The Burkholder Project (Lincoln)
Platte River State Park (Louisville)
Blackbird Hill Studio (Macy)
Bowring Ranch State Historical Park (Merriman)
Arbor Lodge State Historical Park (Nebraska City)
Nebraska City Historical Murals at First Class Flowers (Nebraska City)
Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast (Nebraska City)
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska (Niobrara)
District Table and Tap (Norfolk)
Norfolk Arts Center (Norfolk)
Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park (North Platte)
Feather River Vineyard and Winery (North Platte)
The Cedar Room (North Platte)
Fat Brain Toys (Omaha)
Hollywood Candy (Omaha)
Malcolm X Memorial Foundation (Omaha)
Spielbound Board Game Café (Omaha)
Wenninghoff Farm Market (Omaha)
Joy Boutique (O’Neill)
Orleans Hotel Bed & Breakfast (Orleans)
Anne Marie’s Antiques and Gifts (Paxton)
Fork and Hammer (Plattsmouth)
P-Town’s Daily Grind Boutique & Coffee (Plymouth)
Keller Pharmacy (Ponca)
National Willa Cather Center (Red Cloud)
Miletta Vista Winery (Saint Paul)
Bottle Rocket Brewing Co (Seward)
The Koffie Knechtion (South Sioux City)
Meridian Bridge (South Yankton)
Montz Motorcycle Museum Inc. (Tecumseh)
Chatterbox Brews (Tekamah)
Broken Spoke Boutique (Valentine)
Smith Falls State Park (Valentine)
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio (Wayne)
GoodyPop (York)