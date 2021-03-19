Statewide COVID Vaccinations for 50-64 Age Group Starts Monday

Nebraska will move to its next coronavirus vaccination phase on Monday with a focus on residents who are 50 to 64 years old and those with certain health conditions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the change will apply to the entire state, unlike previous phases where the transition has taken place by public health district.

Under the new phase, 90% of doses are required to go to residents in the 50-to-64 age group or people who qualified under previous phases.

The remaining 10% will go to people with health conditions that are chosen by local doctors and public health officials in each region.

Health officials have spent the last several weeks vaccinating residents who are at least 65.