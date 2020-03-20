Staying Mentally Strong During The Coronavirus Outbreak

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, it’s normal to be worried about catching it – and that’s causing rising anxiety levels globally.
In addition to following processes intended to protect physical health, it’s important to pay attention to mental health related to the outbreak.
Sara Klein, Licensed Mental Health Professional at Lincoln Heights Elementary School says people should keep as much ‘normal’ as possible in their daily lives to reduce stress for kids and themselves.
Klein says maintaining daily routines is important for minimizing the impact on both kids and adults.
She also says how adults act can influence our kids, and maintaining those routines even during our self isolating can help ease the stress.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations such as an infectious disease outbreak that requires social distancing, quarantine, or isolation.
Maintaining social networks can help maintain a sense of normalcy, and provide valuable outlets for sharing feelings and relieving stress.