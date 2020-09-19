Still Time to Enter Youth Lifetime Permit Drawing

Know a Nebraska youth who would appreciate a lifetime hunt or fish permit? There is still time to enter them into a drawing to purchase one for half the cost!

Nebraska youth ages 15 and younger are eligible, and parents, grandparents and any adult who wants to give the gift of the outdoors can also register on their behalf. Make sure to get your application in before the deadline, Sept. 25, 2020.

The Nebraska Youth Half-Price Lifetime Permit Program is made possible by The Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation, Dorothy B. Davis Foundation, the Hawkins family and many other generous donors.

*Please note: When registering, please provide a valid email address, as winners will be contacted by email. Please read the rules prior to entering.