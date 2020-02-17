Stinner: Intends to Vote Against “Red Flag” Bill LB58

State Senator John Stinner says he was surprised a so-called ‘red-flag’ bill was advanced to General File of the Legislature on a 5-2 vote by the Judiciary Committee.

The Gering lawmaker tells Rural Radio News that if the measure that would allow law enforcement, family members or others to seek a court order for firearms to be taken from someone posing a threat to themselves or others does make it to the floor for debate, he intends on voting against the measure. “I talked to the introducer and they’re not going to prioritize it, so there’s a good chance it will sit in General File and just disappear,” says Stinner. “I’m hoping that’s the case, (it’s a) tough bill, and the due process idea still has to be front and center on things of that nature.”

Stinner tells us he doesn’t have a good answer to questions of gun control, but he’s always been one to feel the Second Amendment holds precedent over a lot of other ideas, he believes the majority of his constituents are opposed to restrictions on the Second Amendment and he would vote accordingly.

Earlier this month, Banner County Commissioners joined those in Morrill County in passing a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, and other local governmental bodies, including Scotts Bluff County and the City of Mitchell, are anticipated to consider similar action.