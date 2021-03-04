Stinner: Projected Revenue Surplus Quite the Reversal, Helps Budget Discussions

The Chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee says lawmakers have a bit more flexibility on budget discussions with the latest projection for state revenues.

The Economic Forecasting Advisory Board last week increased the current fiscal year forecast by $204 million, next year’s figure by $165 million and another $93 million in fiscal 2022-23.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering said Thursday the changes in the forecast compared to last fall are really quite the reversal. “If you remember back in August, we were short over $700 million. We’ve had almost a billion dollar turnaround as it relates to revenue. That’s almost 9 percent if you want to look at it as a percentage,” said Stinner. “When you go from a shortfall, and then you have some excess, it causes a lot of people to start lining up.”

Stinner says those requests amount to about $250 million dollars this year alone, many of them pandemic-related. He says those will be looked at next week, and his committee will decide what gets added to the budget as a new ‘ask’ for presentation to the entire Legislature.

One specific addition is $1 million more for community college dual credit course reimbursement, which would increase funding from the state to $2 million, and then $3 million in a second year.

Stinner made the comments during a Rolls and Issues conference call sponsored by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.