Stinner to Take up Cause for Pilot Day Treatment School Project

State Senator John Stinner says he will take up the pursuit of a funding source to pay for a pilot program for a Day Treatment School in the Panhandle.

The Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent sent an open letter to the Governor and Department of Health and Human Services officials this week, imploring them to fund such a facility to help SBPS address the needs of students facing mental health and/or behavioral issues that impacts their ability to succeed in school.

The Gering lawmaker tells Rural Radio News he will address the subject with Governor Ricketts, however it’s already pretty late in the current budgetary cycle. “First of all, he’s issued his recommendations for changes in the budget. Secondarily, it’s too late to enter legislation,” says Stinner. “I’m going to follow up, though, with the Sherwood Foundation, as there’s an application in there.”

ESU13 has a plan in place for a Day Treatment facility that would serve area school districts, but grants to fund the project have yet to materialize, including the Sherwood application.

The nearest such facility in-state is in Grand Island, while Colorado boasts 40 such schools throughout that state for students in need of those services.

Stinner he will once again submit a bill seeking funding for the project in the next session if there’s no positive movement on the subject this year. He notes that he submitted such a measure a few years ago, but it didn’t get any traction as it had a fiscal note attached, and lawmakers were holding the line on new state spending at the time.