Stress Awareness Day is Nov.6

Lincoln – Stress is everywhere these days – but it’s toxic for your health, both mental and physical.

“In today’s world, it’s natural to feel stress – but it can be harmful to your health in the long run,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “Investing in your own mental health by practicing self-care is critical, because there is no health without mental health.”

When are you most likely to experience toxic stress?

Not getting enough sleep

Not having a network of support

Experiencing a major life change such as moving, the death of a loved one, starting a new job, having a child or getting married

Experiencing poor physical health

Not eating well

Symptoms may include:

Rapid heart rate

Palpitations

Inability to relax

Difficulty maintaining emotional balance

Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep

Stomach discomfort

Headaches

The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers valuable tips for dealing with stress:

Manage your time. Prioritizing your activities can help you use your time well. Making a day-to-day schedule helps ensure you don’t feel overwhelmed by everyday tasks and deadlines.

Need someone to talk to? The Nebraska Family Helpline, (888) 866-8660, is supervised by licensed mental health professionals who can help callers connect to services. Visiting the Network of Care website, http://portal.networkofcare. org/sites/Nebraska, can also help Nebraskans access services. Other valuable numbers to keep on hand are the Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258, and the Nebraska Family Helpline, (888) 866-8660.