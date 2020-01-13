Sunday Morning Garage Fire near Lake Minatare Caused by Electrical Issue

An electrical wiring issue was the apparent cause of a weekend fire in a detached garage north of Lake Minatare over the weekend.

Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire was called to the scene on Clemans Road around 4:30 Sunday morning to find the structure fully involved…. and with mutual aid from Scotts Bluff Rural Fire was able to put out the fire and clear the scene in about two hours.

Minatare-Melbeta Fire Chief Brian Lore says the property owners indicated they only had a freezer plugged in, and investigation uncovered melted wiring insulation as the proximate cause.

Lore says the structure suffered an estimated $20,000 to $25,000 in damage, with the loss of contents valued at $15,000.