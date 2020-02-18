Sunday Night Rollover in Kimball County Hospitalizes One

A Kimball man is in stable condition at a Scottsbluff hospital following a one-vehicle rollover accident near Oliver Reservoir in Kimball County Sunday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol tells KNEB News 47-year-old James Dykema was airlifted to Regional West after losing control of his 1990 Subaru sedan eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway to the right, over-corrected and crossed back over the highway, hitting an embankment and rolling.

Three other occupants in the vehicle were taken to a Kimball hospital for minor injuries. Officials say the front seat occupants were wearing their seat belts but the rear seat occupants were not restrained.

Authorities say impairment was not suspected, and the crash is still under investigation.