Sunday Night Scotts Bluff County Pursuit Suspect in Custody in Wyoming

Scotts Bluff County authorities say a suspect is in custody following a pursuit Sunday night along Highway 26.

Sheriff Mark Overman says Goshen County is holding the suspect for the incident that started in Scotts Bluff County and ended in Wyoming near the state line.

Unconfirmed radio traffic indicated the pursuit started with a REDDI drunk driving report shortly after 6 p.m. eastbound on the highway near Morrill, and a pursuit followed that continued into Scottsbluff, then back west on the highway.

The preliminary information says speeds then reached at least 100 miles an hour with spike strips deployed several times before the incident terminated just west of Henry.

Scanner traffic also indicated a Goshen County Deputy was injured as the pursuit ended.

Overman says further details will be released in coordination with authorities in Wyoming.