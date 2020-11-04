Survey seeks input from parents and businesses on childcare

Parents and businesses are missing out on having their voices heard, as the Panhandle has a low response rate for a study done to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska Child Care.

Senator John Stinner, Appropriations Committee chairman and member of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, introduced Legislative Resolution 390 in July to authorize a study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the early childhood workforce as well as the financing requirements.

“Childcare has to be in place for working parents to come back to work,” Stinner said. “If they don’t have adequate childcare, the idea they can come back to work becomes much more difficult.”

Since the pandemic began, many childcare facilities have gone out of business. Stinner said some of the surveyed material they have received states the respondent can’t get back to work because they have no childcare.

A Sept. 29 hearing at the Nebraska Capitol featured testimony from various experts and stakeholders, including researchers, university and government officials, business leaders, and child care providers. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter led the lineup, which included recently released survey data and other economic analyses.

“We have the obligation as a committee to set budget and policy decisions that will allow and encourage Nebraska to prosper. Child care is foundational to everything this state depends on economically,” Stinner said.

In partnership with the University of Nebraska, the senator is inviting Nebraska parents and business owners to respond to an online survey to share their child care experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To take the survey, visit nechildcaresurvey.com/covid