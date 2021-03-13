Survey Seeks Input on Game and Parks’ Educational Programming

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input from underserved audiences on its educational programming.

The survey, available online at OutdoorNebraska.org/ communitysurvey, is targeted toward Nebraskans who do not regularly use Game and Parks educational opportunities. The survey is offered in four languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese, and is open through April 30, 2021.

Game and Parks regularly offers educational programming on science, natural resources, historical and cultural resources, as well as outdoor recreation skills, for a variety of ages and at locations across the state. Programming also is offered virtually.

“But we recognize these programs and resources may not be meeting the needs of all our constituents,” said Lindsay Rogers, Game and Parks Education Division administrator who spearheaded the survey. “We want to do our part in learning how we can do better.”

Feedback gained from the survey will be used to determine how educational programming can be altered to reach broader audiences and will inform what programming is developed to meet diverse constituents.

To take the survey, participants must be 19 years or older. Game and Parks also asks that only one person per household or family complete it.

“We know as the demographic make-up of Nebraska evolves, our professional education and interpretation strategies also must change,” Rogers said, “and this feedback is critical to that growth.”

For more information on the survey, or to take it, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/ communitysurvey. For additional questions, contact Rogers at lindsay.rogers@nebraska.gov.