Suspect Arrested After Broken Bow Homicide, Standoff

BY NSP Release | July 12, 2020
The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team has arrested a man after a brief standoff in Broken Bow following a homicide in rural Custer County Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting that occurred at 80451 Round Valley Road, north of Broken Bow. The victim, Crystal Esch, 62, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Trenton Esch, 44, is the stepson of the victim.

Esch was believed to have fled to his residence at 208 South N Street in Broken Bow. NSP SWAT responded to the scene. At approximately, 9:40 p.m., Esch exited the residence voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident.

Esch has been lodged in the Dawson County Jail. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation.

 

 

 

